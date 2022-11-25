Holiday trees return to Janesville’s Lincoln-Tallman House

The Rock County Historical Society’s annual tree show is back at the historic Lincoln-Tallman...
The Rock County Historical Society’s annual tree show is back at the historic Lincoln-Tallman House.(Rock County Historical Society)
By Erin Sullivan
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A special holiday display will be open the public for another season on Friday in Janesville.

The Rock County Historical Society’s annual tree show is back at the historic Lincoln-Tallman House.

Inside the home are more than 100 uniquely decorated Christmas trees. Each tree tells a different story, with most representing different businesses, non-profits, and community members from the area.

Rock County Historical Society officials say it’s a tradition that not only gets people into a festive spirit, but also honors those that work to bring joy to the community year-round.

One of the highlights is the 20-foot-tall “Memory Tree”, which is filled with photographs of people’s loved ones who have passed away, submitted by residents throughout the area.

Also on the grounds outside of the home are 65 live evergreens that are decorated as well.

This year RCHS added a cash bar from 5 – 7 p.m. every Thursday and Friday between Nov. 25 – Dec. 29.

The display will be open to the public November 25 – December 30 except (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) Thursdays through Sundays at 440 N. Jackson St.

The hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 3 – 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 – 4 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults. They can be purchased online or at the door.

The live evergreens outside of the home can be viewed for free, 24/7 throughout the tree show season.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Latest News

Students at UW-Madison are helping bridge the gap.
Open Seat fights food insecurity on UW-Madison campus
A new law is considered the largest health care and benefit expansion in the history of the...
Millions of veterans with toxic exposures could get expanded VA health care
The Madison VA has screened roughly 1,800 veterans in its system related to toxic exposures,...
Millions of veterans with toxic exposures could get expanded VA health care
23rd Annual Thanksgiving Delivery
Volunteers come together to make more than 340 Thanksgiving meals