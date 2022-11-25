Holiday trees return to Janesville’s Lincoln-Tallman House

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A special holiday display will be open the public for another season on Friday in Janesville.

The Rock County Historical Society’s annual tree show is back at the historic Lincoln-Tallman House.

Inside the home are more than 100 uniquely decorated Christmas trees. Each tree tells a different story, with most representing different businesses, non-profits, and community members from the area.

Rock County Historical Society officials say it’s a tradition that not only gets people into a festive spirit, but also honors those that work to bring joy to the community year-round.

One of the highlights is the 20-foot-tall “Memory Tree”, which is filled with photographs of people’s loved ones who have passed away, submitted by residents throughout the area.

Also on the grounds outside of the home are 65 live evergreens that are decorated as well.

This year RCHS added a cash bar from 5 – 7 p.m. every Thursday and Friday between Nov. 25 – Dec. 29.

The display will be open to the public November 25 – December 30 except (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) Thursdays through Sundays at 440 N. Jackson St.

The hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 3 – 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 – 4 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults. They can be purchased online or at the door.

The live evergreens outside of the home can be viewed for free, 24/7 throughout the tree show season.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.