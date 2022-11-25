Madison Alder resigns; will step down next week

Syed Abbas will step down as Madison Alder for the 12th District on November 30, 2022.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With just months to go in his term, a Madison Alder plans to step down from the city’s Common Council next week. Twelfth district alder Syed Abbas explained his decision to abandon his council seat in a blog post on the city’s website.

Abbas published the post on the evening of Thanksgiving, saying his last day representing the district would be six days later, on November 30. He attributed his decision to a desire to spend time with his children, writing that, “my babies will never be this small again.” He also pointed toward an impending visit by his father and said he wants to give his full attention to his family.

“As an alderman, I gave it my all and I truly believe that is what the community deserves from its representatives,” he wrote.

Abbas’ post also reflected on his nearly two terms in office. He mentioned the effort to block F-35 fighter jets from being stationed at Truax Field and environmental actions taken by the city among other initiatives.

Abbas post did not rule out a return to elective politics. When citing his desire to spend more time with his family, he predicted there would be time to serve again.

The city’s election website shows Abbas has filed a non-candidacy form for the twelfth district. As of Friday morning, no one else has filed to run for the seat.

