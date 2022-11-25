Milwaukee Airport to bring back ‘Santa’s Mailbox’

Kids with special holiday wishes are encouraged to drop off a letter to Santa in the mailbox.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kids traveling through a Milwaukee Airport can send letters to Santa Claus this holiday season.

A special “Letters to Santa” mailbox will return at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport at the end of the month for kids to make their holiday wishes.

The airport will collect the letters and fly them on Alaska Airlines to the North Pole, officials said. The letters will be on display at Santa’s Workshop through the rest of the year.

Anyone who deposited a letter in the mailbox can follow its journey to the North Pole by tracking the airport’s social media and their December e-newsletter. The airport asks those who deposit letters to include their name and address, which ensures that everyone will receive a personalized response back.

The holiday-themed mailbox will be placed near the entrance of Concourse D in the Main Terminal. Pens, paper and envelopes will be at the mailbox. Travelers can drop off their letters at the mailbox from Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2.

