Over 1 million lights will shine during Rotary Botanical Gardens 2022 Holiday Light Show

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 1.2 million lights are set to glow during the Rotary Botanical Gardens 2022 Holiday Light Show.

NBC15 Sports Director Mike Jacques will help kick off the holiday tradition as he serves as the official lights ambassador for the show.

The display is celebrating its 26th year with themed light displays and family-friendly animations.

Attendees can stroll through the garden from Nov. 25-27, Dec. 1-4, Dec. 8-11, Dec. 15-23 and Dec. 26-30. Guests can wander through the twinkling displays from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

All tickets for the show must be purchased online. It costs $12 for those ages 13+ and $5 for children ages 3-12. It’s free for those ages 2 and under.

The show is held at the Rotary Botanical Gardens, located at 1455 Palmer Drive in Janesville.

Also starting Friday, those interested can enter their favorite 2022 Holiday Light Show photos through this link to become eligible to win a prize package, which includes a Rotary Botanical Gardens family membership and koi pond feedings. The gardens encouraged people to show off their brightest smiles and noted some of the pictures would be shared on its social media accounts. The winner will be notified and announced on Facebook.

Members got to take a sneak peek at the light show earlier this week. Santa Claus was in attendance to make sure everyone was making the Nice List this year, to take photos and to spread holiday cheer. Members also got to enjoy tunes from the Craig High School Jazz band.

