Police: Ex-spouse fatally shoots 2, hurts 2 in Houston home

Two people were killed and two others injured in a Thanksgiving shooting, according to Houston...
Two people were killed and two others injured in a Thanksgiving shooting, according to Houston police.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening.

A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition and a 15-year-old boy was in stable condition at a hospital, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said.

Police did not identify the suspect and an arrest was not immediately made, but Cantu said the shooter was believed to be the former spouse of the woman who was killed.

“The families were celebrating, they just finished eating. The suspect, who is known to be the ex-husband of the deceased female, came into the back door and just started firing at the people inside the house,” Cantu said.

“There were four other people inside the house. As soon as they heard the shooting, they ran to the rooms for safety,” Cantu said. “The suspect discharged multiple rounds and even reloaded his weapon at the scene.”

The shooting was a “domestic-related incident,” Cantu said.

Friends were invited to the dinner, and police were unsure whether the victims were related or who owned the home, Cantu said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Latest News

Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Teenage employee among 6 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting
Friends of the youngest victim in the Virginia Walmart shooting honor him during a vigil. (WTKR)
Families, friends hold vigil for Walmart shooting victims
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
FILE - Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer...
Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again
An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
Europe scrambles to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on