Report of shirtless man hurling snowballs spurs burglary suspect’s arrest

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN CO., Wis. (WMTV) - A report of a shirtless man throwing snowballs at people in Sheboygan Co. on Thanksgiving Day led to the arrest of a suspect in burglaries that happened more than a thousand miles away.

The Vernon Parish (La.) Sheriff’s Office reports deputies in Sheboygan Co. found the suspect after someone reported a half-naked man was causing a disturbance and throwing snowballs. When deputies caught up with the 27-year-old man, they ran a criminal background check and learned he was wanted in Louisiana.

The Leesville (La.) man was booked into the Sheboygan Co. Jail and is awaiting extradition to Louisiana, VPSO said. He is one of two suspects in break ins around the Burrs Ferry community in Louisiana, NBC15 News’ sister station KPLC reports.

Louisiana law enforcement indicated they are still looking for a second suspect, Nick Ashworth, in connection with the burglaries; however, their latest update did not indicate if investigators believe he may be in Wisconsin as well.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

