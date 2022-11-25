Split Weekend Of Weather

Sunshine For Saturday

Rain Chances Return Sunday

Turning Colder Later This Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A beautiful stretch of weather will continue into the first half of the weekend. Unseasonably warm temperatures into the 50s and sunshine will make for a picture perfect Badger game Saturday. As we wrap up the holiday weekend, things start to change. Sunday will feature a good chance of rain, perhaps mixed with snow. This system gets trickier with time as we are on the northern fringe and a sharp cutoff in precipitation is expected. It could lead to some wet roadways and travel concerns. Looks nice into early next week before another disturbance midweek to end the month of November. This will bring colder air to start December.

Clear and pleasant tonight. Lows around the freezing mark with a light southwesterly wind. Mostly sunny Saturday and unseasonably warm. Highs into the low and middle 50s. Winds will pick up through the afternoon and evening out of the southwest 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Increasing clouds Saturday night with lows in the middle 30s. Scattered showers expected by early Saturday and continue through the day. Rain could mix with snow at times as temperatures top out in the upper 30s. Rain totals of a tenth to quarter inch expected.

Precipitation should move out Sunday night with clouds following suit. This will give a nice start to the week as we all head back to work and school. Sunshine and temperatures into the 40s through Tuesday, which is slightly above normal. Our next weathermaker arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday with a wintry mix depending on the track and timing. Colder air will filter in for the end of the week.

