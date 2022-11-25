Volunteers come together to make more than 340 Thanksgiving meals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanksgiving is finally here and depending on circumstances, some people are alone for the holiday. A group of volunteers in Madison worked together to create a full traditional Thanksgiving meal, with pies and all.

Cars lined up to grab food or to deliver to families in the community. The core coordinators David Smith and his wife, Tracy, have put on this event for 23 years. David says it is important to show love this holiday season.

“People should not be isolated at this time of the year and when inflation and everything is going on, people are having a hard time making ends meet and finding food,” David Smith said.

Tracy said this is one of the biggest turnouts they’ve had so far.

“I am thankful for our family. I am thankful for the opportunity to give back. I am thankful for all the outstanding volunteers that are coming to help and putting their time and effort into this meal give away,” Tracy Smith said.

Newbridge member David Wilson personally delivered dinners to the elderly. His first stop was Ilene Bright who says she was thankful for being remembered by Newbridge, Door Creek Church and Feed Kitchens.

“I forgot about it and Allison said by the way do you want a Thanksgiving dinner again this year and I go oh God. Yes, I forgot, I forgot please put me down,” Bright said.

Bright said her kids are usually busy. One lives on the east coast so it is hard to always get together, but she is grateful this year.

“I am thankful for being 77,” Bright said.

Bright says she hopes people take her message for the holiday to heart.

“Be kind. I think we are sort of in a stage where when something happens, we are just looking for the bad in it or the wrong in it. And we need to stop and think about what’s the good in this,” Bright said.

