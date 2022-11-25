Volunteers come together to make more than 340 Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving is finally here and depending on circumstances some people are along for the holiday.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanksgiving is finally here and depending on circumstances, some people are alone for the holiday. A group of volunteers in Madison worked together to create a full traditional Thanksgiving meal, with pies and all.

Cars lined up to grab food or to deliver to families in the community. The core coordinators David Smith and his wife, Tracy, have put on this event for 23 years. David says it is important to show love this holiday season.

“People should not be isolated at this time of the year and when inflation and everything is going on, people are having a hard time making ends meet and finding food,” David Smith said.

Tracy said this is one of the biggest turnouts they’ve had so far.

“I am thankful for our family. I am thankful for the opportunity to give back. I am thankful for all the outstanding volunteers that are coming to help and putting their time and effort into this meal give away,” Tracy Smith said.

Newbridge member David Wilson personally delivered dinners to the elderly. His first stop was Ilene Bright who says she was thankful for being remembered by Newbridge, Door Creek Church and Feed Kitchens.

“I forgot about it and Allison said by the way do you want a Thanksgiving dinner again this year and I go oh God. Yes, I forgot, I forgot please put me down,” Bright said.

Bright said her kids are usually busy. One lives on the east coast so it is hard to always get together, but she is grateful this year.

“I am thankful for being 77,” Bright said.

Bright says she hopes people take her message for the holiday to heart.

“Be kind. I think we are sort of in a stage where when something happens, we are just looking for the bad in it or the wrong in it. And we need to stop and think about what’s the good in this,” Bright said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Latest News

19th annual Berbee Derby brings out over 5,000 runners
19th annual Berbee Derby brings out over 5,000 runners
Volunteers come together to make more than 340 Thanksgiving meals
Volunteers come together to make more than 340 Thanksgiving meals
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church hosted a Thanksgiving meal today for neighbors and the...
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church hosts Thanksgiving meal
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church hosts Thanksgiving meal
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church hosts Thanksgiving meal