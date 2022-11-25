Warm Black Friday Ahead

Mild Temperatures Continue

Sunny To Start Weekend

Rainy Travel Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front moved through the area last evening bringing with it with much nicer weather for Black Friday and the first half of the weekend. Another disturbance moves in Saturday night and Sunday with a good chance of rain which could impact travel to end the weekend. Nice again early next week before a third system impacts us Tuesday night and Wednesday. This will bring colder air to start the month of December.

Look for cloudy skies early, with decreasing clouds late tonight. Overnight lows around 30. Partly cloudy becoming mostly sunny Black Friday. Nice with highs into the middle 40s. Clear Friday night with lows around the freezing mark. Plenty of sunshine on Saturday with warm temperatures into the lower 50s. Winds will pick up out of the southwest 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Clouds and rain chances return Saturday night and become likely for Sunday. Highs will be around 40 dropping off by the afternoon. Rain moves out Sunday night with sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Another disturbance brings rain chances Tuesday night becoming more likely Wednesday. With colder air moving in, it may end as a wintry mix.

