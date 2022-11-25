Wisconsinites cheer on teams at area World Cup watch parties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The World Cup is taking place thousands of miles away, but that’s not stopping Wisconsinites from showing their support at watch parties around the Madison area.

Friday’s match between the USA and England left fans at the edge of their seats.

“This game is probably the biggest game that we have in the group stage and maybe the World Cup depending on how far we make it,” Team USA fan Evan Oppermann said. “England is always a big rival and it’d be nice to get a win and rub in a little bit.”

Even though both teams failed to get the ball in the net, fans brought lots of energy.

“At this stage, because it’s such a scarce event, it just magnifies it and makes it a really great thing to watch,” soccer fan James Montague said.

Both fans said the matches are not just about soccer, but also community.

“I think what makes it special is it’s once every four years you know, and it gives, you know everybody an opportunity from around the world to come together,” Montague said.

“We were just looking for a place that you know we could all get together, there’s a big group of us, somewhere where we can get the family together and all hang out,” said Oppermann.

One thing we can be sure of is USA fans will always show out for their team.

