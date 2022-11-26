Badgers trail Minnesota 10-6 at halftime
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin is down 10-6 to Minnesota at halftime at Camp Randall Stadium.
Headed into the axe game, the Badgers were without sophomore running back Braelon Allen who was ruled out with an ankle injury.
The Gophers without a key starter as well, senior quarterback Tanner Morgan was out with an upper body injury, so redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis got the start.
After failing to convert on 3rd & 10 at Minnesota’s 22, Nate Van Zelst hit a 40-yard field goal to get the Badgers on the board 3-0 on their opening drive.
Kaliakmanis got the Gophers offense going on their first drive, finding Daniel Jackson for a six-yard touchdown to give Minnesota a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.
After giving up a touchdown on the Gophers’ opening drive, UW’s defense came up with a big stop on 4th & 1 to give the Badgers another opportunity to score.
Van Zelst would have his longest field goal of the season at 43-yards, and Wisconsin would trail by one in the second quarter.
Just before the half Matthew Trickett would hit a 25-yard field goal to extend the Gophers lead 10-6 headed into the break.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.