Badgers trail Minnesota 10-6 at halftime

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard, right and Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talk on...
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard, right and Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talk on the field before an NCAA college football game ta Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin is down 10-6 to Minnesota at halftime at Camp Randall Stadium.

Headed into the axe game, the Badgers were without sophomore running back Braelon Allen who was ruled out with an ankle injury.

The Gophers without a key starter as well, senior quarterback Tanner Morgan was out with an upper body injury, so redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis got the start.

After failing to convert on 3rd & 10 at Minnesota’s 22, Nate Van Zelst hit a 40-yard field goal to get the Badgers on the board 3-0 on their opening drive.

Kaliakmanis got the Gophers offense going on their first drive, finding Daniel Jackson for a six-yard touchdown to give Minnesota a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

After giving up a touchdown on the Gophers’ opening drive, UW’s defense came up with a big stop on 4th & 1 to give the Badgers another opportunity to score.

Van Zelst would have his longest field goal of the season at 43-yards, and Wisconsin would trail by one in the second quarter.

Just before the half Matthew Trickett would hit a 25-yard field goal to extend the Gophers lead 10-6 headed into the break.

