Badgers trail Minnesota 10-6 at halftime

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin is down 10-6 to Minnesota at halftime at Camp Randall Stadium.

Headed into the axe game, the Badgers were without sophomore running back Braelon Allen who was ruled out with an ankle injury.

#Badgers Braelon Allen is OUT for today’s game pic.twitter.com/rvVu42BD4V — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) November 26, 2022

The Gophers without a key starter as well, senior quarterback Tanner Morgan was out with an upper body injury, so redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis got the start.

After failing to convert on 3rd & 10 at Minnesota’s 22, Nate Van Zelst hit a 40-yard field goal to get the Badgers on the board 3-0 on their opening drive.

Kaliakmanis got the Gophers offense going on their first drive, finding Daniel Jackson for a six-yard touchdown to give Minnesota a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

After giving up a touchdown on the Gophers’ opening drive, UW’s defense came up with a big stop on 4th & 1 to give the Badgers another opportunity to score.

Van Zelst would have his longest field goal of the season at 43-yards, and Wisconsin would trail by one in the second quarter.

Just before the half Matthew Trickett would hit a 25-yard field goal to extend the Gophers lead 10-6 headed into the break.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.