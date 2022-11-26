Badgers Volleyball wins Big Ten Championship

Wisconsin beat Nebraska Friday night 3-1.
Wisconsin beat Nebraska Friday night 3-1.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Nov. 25, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers are Big Ten Champions!

Wisconsin beat Nebraska tonight 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 21-19) in Lincoln to claim the conference crown.

This is Wisconsin’s 4th straight conference championship.

UW was led by Devyn Robinson who had 16 kills, Sarah Franklin added 12 kills.

Wisconsin plays at Ohio State Saturday to finish out the regular season.

The NCAA Tournament begins on December 1st.

