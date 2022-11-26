BBB warns consumers of purchasing items seen on TikTok

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the approval of in-app purchasing and 49% of its users having purchased something they saw on the popular social platform, TikTok has become increasingly linked to scams.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) offers consumers tips to have positive shopping experiences on TikTok.

Avoid impulse buys: Although social media platforms make it easy to buy items with one click, consumers should wait 48 hours to buy a product.

Always research the seller: The BBB says buyers should do a background check on the seller and ensure that they have sufficient account engagement.

Pay close attention to consumer reviews: Reviews help consumers determine the quality of products and customer service.

Keep an eye on product descriptions: Products containing words such as “refurbished,” “vintage” or “close-out” may be second-hand or imperfect.

Watch out for scams: TikTok users have reported receiving fake products after making a purchase on the app. Unusually low prices, grammatical errors and missing contact information are tell-tale signs of scams.

Understand return policies and keep good records: Know the return and refund policies and keep records of transactions if the seller needs to be held accountable.

Act quickly if unhappy with purchase: TikTok’s terms of service says that buyers have six days when a product is marked as “delivered” to make a return or request a refund. After that, customers must contact TikTok customer support.

Pay by credit card: Compared to debit card purchases, it is much easier to contest a fraudulent charge and get your money back when using a credit card, the BBB says.

More information on social media scams can be found on the BBB’s website.

