Breezy and Mild Today

Well Above Average Temperatures

Increasing Clouds Tonight

Sunday Morning Showers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beautiful stretch of weather will continue into the first half of the weekend. Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected with highs reaching the middle 50s. As we wrap up the holiday weekend, things will start to change. Sunday will feature a good chance of rain, perhaps mixed with snow. This system gets trickier with time as we are on the northern fringe and a sharp cutoff in precipitation is expected. It could lead to some wet roadways and minor travel concerns. The weather looks nice into early next week before another disturbance moves through midweek. This will bring colder air to start December.

Mostly sunny skies will be seen today with unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s. Winds will pick up through the afternoon and evening out of the southwest 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the middle 30s. Scattered showers expected by early Sunday. They will wrap up by around midday. Rain could mix with snow at times north of Madison as temperatures top out in the upper 30s. Rain totals of up to a tenth of an inch are expected.

There will be a nice start to next week as we all head back to work and school. Sunshine and temperatures into the 40s through Tuesday, which is slightly above normal. Our next weather maker arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday with a wintry mix depending on the track and timing. Colder air will filter in for the end of the week.

Extended Forecast (wmtv)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.