Dodge County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal one-vehicle crash

(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash near Waupun Saturday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:53 a.m. of a deceased person found in a vehicle on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the township of Chester.

Officials determined that a 2015 Chevrolet was traveling north on Shamrock Road when it struck a ditch and culvert. Lifestar EMS, Waupun Fire Department, Waupun Police Department, Dodge County Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

