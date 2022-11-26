Edgewater Hotel holds 8th annual holiday tree lighting

The Edgewater Hotel held its eighth annual tree lighting ceremony in Madison Friday evening.
By Sam Matheny
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Edgewater Hotel held its eighth annual tree lighting ceremony in Madison Friday evening.

It began at 2 p.m. with a slew of entertainment, local performances and story times. Madison’s very own children’s entertainer David Landau, the Central Midwest Ballet Academy and Santa and Mrs. Claus were at the event.

To conclude the night, three evergreen trees were lit by thousands of LEDs after a group countdown. Following suit were cheers and applause.

Officials told us it was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that they have been able to hold the full event.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Latest News

BBB warns consumers of purchasing items seen on TikTok
Officials told us it was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that they have been able to...
Edgewater Hotel holds 8th annual holiday tree lighting
Wisconsin beat Nebraska Friday night 3-1.
Badgers Volleyball wins Big Ten Championship
Christmas Trees in Crosse Plains/Middleton
Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year