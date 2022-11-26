Edgewater Hotel holds 8th annual holiday tree lighting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Edgewater Hotel held its eighth annual tree lighting ceremony in Madison Friday evening.

It began at 2 p.m. with a slew of entertainment, local performances and story times. Madison’s very own children’s entertainer David Landau, the Central Midwest Ballet Academy and Santa and Mrs. Claus were at the event.

To conclude the night, three evergreen trees were lit by thousands of LEDs after a group countdown. Following suit were cheers and applause.

Officials told us it was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that they have been able to hold the full event.

