The Nutcracker to take the stage again at the Overture Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get in the holiday spirit this December by heading over to the Overture Center to experience magical sets and elegantly dressed ballet dancers accompanied by live music.

The Nutcracker is returning to the Overture this December. The annual holiday tradition is a collaboration between Madison Ballet and the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. The ballet is set to Tchaikovsky’s score and includes updated, dynamic choreography.

“With this opportunity to create new choreography, we sought to engage artists in our community who can help us respectfully portray and celebrate the different cultures represented throughout the story,” former Artistic Director Sara Stewart Schumann said.

Performances will take place throughout the second half of December.

Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Single tickets range from $16 to $65, and group tickets can be purchased at a 10% discount on select seating for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased on Madison Ballet’s website or by calling the Overture at 608-258-4141.

