Dane County officials release identity of fatal shooting victim

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner released the name of the victim who died in a Madison shooting on Tuesday.

Officials identified the victim as Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison.

A forensic examination on November 24 confirmed that Riley died from firearm related injuries. Additional testing is underway as the death remains under investigation.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a press conference Tuesday that witnesses heard multiple gunshots around 1:15 p.m. in the 100 block of East Lakeside Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Both the victim and the shooter likely knew each other prior to the shooting. They arrived at the scene in the same vehicle shortly before the altercation, according to Barnes.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.