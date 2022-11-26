Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year

Christmas Trees in Crosse Plains/Middleton
Christmas Trees in Crosse Plains/Middleton(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production.

Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner of Hann Christmas Farm Greg Hann says people want to make this holiday season more special than usual.

“I think there has been a higher demand for real trees because people are staying home. And in the last couple of years, it’s been a little bit harder to find a real tree,” Hann said.

Hann says keeping trees by the window is appealing to the eye but can be damaging to trees.

“That’s drying them out very quickly. I try to tell people if there is a heat duct around your tree, try to block that or close that,” Hann said.

Hann says he wishes people knew the long term process of growing trees.

“And it’s just really endearing to me to take a product I spent 10 years growing, and it means a lot to put it in their house,” Hann said.

The Cartwright family says it’s a tradition to get the Christmas celebrations started the day after thanksgiving. Tiffany Cartwright says she loves decorating with her family.

“We actually have a Christmas tree in every room in our house,” Cartwright said.

Her husband Jeremy says this year is bittersweet because their son is graduating from high school this spring.

“He’s going to college this year, so we wanted to do it this year especially. It is fun to get out as family, get in the snow usually, in the mud and cut the tree down,” Jeremy Cartwright said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Latest News

Fraud investigators warn of "deposit fraud" increase for young adults
Fraud investigators warn of “deposit fraud” increase for young adults
Consumers return to in-person holiday shopping this Black Friday
Executive Director of Rotary Botanical Gardens discusses what to expect at holiday lights show
Executive Director of Rotary Botanical Gardens discusses what to expect at holiday lights show
UW Health East Madison Hospital
WERC rules UW Health isn’t required to recognize nurses’ union