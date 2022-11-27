5-year-old boy missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

By WIS News 10 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old boy, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported.

Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.

They found the woman deceased at the home and Aspen was missing.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Aspen’s location or the deceased woman to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside

Latest News

This deal isn’t confirmed, but sources said Wisconsin is pushing to sign Fickell within the...
Report: Wisconsin considers Luke Fickell as head coach
Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian positions in the frontline near Kherson, southern...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on US HWY 18 Saturday night was initially...
Driver in motorcycle crash on US HWY 18 initially charged with 9th offense OWI
The Postal Service said people have four weeks left to get holiday packages in the mail.
USPS has you covered on Cyber Monday, throughout the holiday season