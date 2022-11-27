Crash reported on US Hwy 18 causing lane closures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Iowa County Sherriff’s Office says there is a motorcycle crash causing backup on US Highway 18 for drivers.

All lanes of traffic are currently closed Eastbound and Westbound on US 18/151 at County HHH.

The Sheriff’s Office says there are at least five agencies who responded to the call. They say it is too early to know if there are any injuries or deaths.

