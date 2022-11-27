Gray and drizzly day for travel

Light rain Sunday morning and afternoon

Sunshine returns on Monday

Next system: Tuesday-Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve enjoyed a beautiful stretch of holiday weather despite a few Thanksgiving showers. Showers return to the region this morning as a large system passes to our south. As the outskirts of the system brush past us, parts of southern Wisconsin will see light rain through the morning and early afternoon today. Though not everyone will see the rain, we’ll all be stuck under overcast skies. Temperatures will still be on the mild side, in the mid to low 40s.

Skies will begin to clear overnight, we’ll wake up to sunnier skies to start the workweek on Monday. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive on Tuesday.

Low pressure looks to move just to our north on Tuesday, placing southern Wisconsin in the warm sector of the system. This means that temperatures should remain mild enough that we’ll see mainly rain on Tuesday. However, as temperatures cool into the 20s by Wednesday morning, we could see a bit of a wintry mix or light snow.

The rest of the week looks quiet but cooler, with highs in the 30s.

