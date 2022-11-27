MPD issues missing endangered person alert for missing man

Eric Scott was last seen leaving a local hospital early Sunday morning.
Eric Scott was last seen leaving a local hospital early Sunday morning.(Madison Police Department)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department issued a missing endangered person alert Sunday morning for a man they say was last seen leaving a local hospital.

MPD said 23-year-old Eric Trenell Scott was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Park St.

Scott is described as a Black man who is 5′10″ and weights about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown/black hair that is ear length and curly.

When he left the hospital, Scott was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt and black pants with silver stripes.

If you have any information on Scott’s location, contact the Madison Police Department at (608)577-2619.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside

Latest News

Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randall concessions
Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randall concessions
Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randal concessions
Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randall concessions
UW volleyball finishes regular season on 18-match win streak
Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) makes a reception as Minnesota defensive back Michael...
Minnesota rallies late to beat Wisconsin 23-16, keep Axe