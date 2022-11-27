MPD issues missing endangered person alert for missing man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department issued a missing endangered person alert Sunday morning for a man they say was last seen leaving a local hospital.

MPD said 23-year-old Eric Trenell Scott was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Park St.

Scott is described as a Black man who is 5′10″ and weights about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown/black hair that is ear length and curly.

When he left the hospital, Scott was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt and black pants with silver stripes.

If you have any information on Scott’s location, contact the Madison Police Department at (608)577-2619.

