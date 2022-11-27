Report: Wisconsin considers Luke Fickell as head coach

This deal isn’t confirmed, but sources said Wisconsin is pushing to sign Fickell within the...
This deal isn’t confirmed, but sources said Wisconsin is pushing to sign Fickell within the next 48 hours.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to reports, Wisconsin is looking at Luke Fickell for the football team’s next coach.

This deal isn’t confirmed, but sources said Wisconsin is pushing to sign Fickell within the next 48 hours.

Fickell is currently the head coach at the University of Cincinnati, where he led the team to the playoffs last season and has a 57-18 record in his six years there.

Fickell also has roots in the Big Ten, as he was the longtime assistant coach and coordinator at Ohio State and played there collegiately.

The hire would replace Paul Chryst, who was fired in the middle of this year’s football season. Jim Leonhard, former defensive coordinator, took over after Chryst was fired. Leonhard was also considered a candidate for the head-coaching position.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside

Latest News

Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) makes a reception as Minnesota defensive back Michael...
Minnesota rallies late to beat Wisconsin 23-16, keep Axe
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard, right and Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talk on...
Badgers fall to Minnesota 23-16
UW Whitewater Head Coach Kevin Bullis
UWW head coach Kevin Bullis retires
Wisconsin's Darryl Peterson (17) leaps into the arms of C.J. Goetz (98) as they celebrate their...
Mertz’s late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14