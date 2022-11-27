Report: Wisconsin considers Luke Fickell as head coach

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to reports, Wisconsin is looking at Luke Fickell for the football team’s next coach.

This deal isn’t confirmed, but sources said Wisconsin is pushing to sign Fickell within the next 48 hours.

Fickell is currently the head coach at the University of Cincinnati, where he led the team to the playoffs last season and has a 57-18 record in his six years there.

Fickell also has roots in the Big Ten, as he was the longtime assistant coach and coordinator at Ohio State and played there collegiately.

The hire would replace Paul Chryst, who was fired in the middle of this year’s football season. Jim Leonhard, former defensive coordinator, took over after Chryst was fired. Leonhard was also considered a candidate for the head-coaching position.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.