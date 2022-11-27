Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend, gifts from all over the state of Wisconsin were featured at the third Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market.

Vendors said they not only partake in the event to make a profit, but to build connections with fellow businesses around the state.

“Something Special from Wisconsin, it’s not just a name, you’re not just involved in a group, but it’s a collaboration, and it is like a family,” Owner of Cutting Etch Studios Roberta Wenzel said. “Yes, you could go buy this product maybe somewhere else at a lower price, but it’s not made here in Wisconsin and you’re supporting families here.”

Wenzel said she has participated in all three of the organization’s holiday markets, and will continue to do so in the future. She says it keeps area businesses like hers alive.

“It’s all of us together that we’re gonna survive. There’s enough business out there for all of us, so let’s work together and support each other and grow.”

Organizer of the Holliday Market Stephanie Juhl said the gathering brings people from all over the state together, to promote what they have to offer.

“We’ve got people from Janesville, we’ve got some from Door County, we’ve got Eau Claire, a lot of local talent here as well, but all over the state really.” We’ve gotten a lot of feedback that people, ‘oh my gosh, this is cool,’ or it’s unique, we have a lot of things that people haven’t seen before so it’s just not your typical show.”

The event featured over 70 Something Special from Wisconsin companies, Juhl said. She said the event has grown each year and she anticipates it will continue to evolve in the future.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside

Latest News

Luke Fickell
Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell as head football coach
Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering...
Diocese of Madison announces death of Bishop Paul J. Swain of Sioux Falls
This deal isn’t confirmed, but sources said Wisconsin is pushing to sign Fickell within the...
Wisconsin considers Luke Fickell as head coach
The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on US HWY 18 Saturday night was initially...
Driver in motorcycle crash on US HWY 18 initially charged with 9th offense OWI