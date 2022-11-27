Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend, gifts from all over the state of Wisconsin were featured at the third Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market.

Vendors said they not only partake in the event to make a profit, but to build connections with fellow businesses around the state.

“Something Special from Wisconsin, it’s not just a name, you’re not just involved in a group, but it’s a collaboration, and it is like a family,” Owner of Cutting Etch Studios Roberta Wenzel said. “Yes, you could go buy this product maybe somewhere else at a lower price, but it’s not made here in Wisconsin and you’re supporting families here.”

Wenzel said she has participated in all three of the organization’s holiday markets, and will continue to do so in the future. She says it keeps area businesses like hers alive.

“It’s all of us together that we’re gonna survive. There’s enough business out there for all of us, so let’s work together and support each other and grow.”

Organizer of the Holliday Market Stephanie Juhl said the gathering brings people from all over the state together, to promote what they have to offer.

“We’ve got people from Janesville, we’ve got some from Door County, we’ve got Eau Claire, a lot of local talent here as well, but all over the state really.” We’ve gotten a lot of feedback that people, ‘oh my gosh, this is cool,’ or it’s unique, we have a lot of things that people haven’t seen before so it’s just not your typical show.”

The event featured over 70 Something Special from Wisconsin companies, Juhl said. She said the event has grown each year and she anticipates it will continue to evolve in the future.

