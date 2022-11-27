USPS has you covered on Cyber Monday, throughout the holiday season

The Postal Service said people have four weeks left to get holiday packages in the mail.
The Postal Service said people have four weeks left to get holiday packages in the mail.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - USPS says it is has you covered in getting your holiday packages delivered on time.

On Cyber Monday and throughout the holiday season, the Postal Service says if you get your packages in the mail on time, they’ll be delivered in time to celebrate.

The Postal Service said people have four weeks left to get holiday packages in the mail.

Here are specific mailing and shipping deadlines to expect delivery by Dec. 25: (dates are different for shipping to/from Alaska and Hawaii)

  • Dec. 9: priority mail and first-class mail
  • Dec. 16: USPS priority mail express military service
  • Dec. 17: USPS retail ground service, first-class mail service (including greeting cards), first-class package service
  • Dec. 19: priority mail service
  • Dec. 22: priority mail express service

To handle the holiday surge in shipping, the Postal Service is expanding Sunday deliveries in high package volume locations.

The Postal Service said there are also temporary price increases in place through Jan. 22, 2023. These price increases help keep USPS competitive in achieving service excellence. It said the price adjustments are similar to past years.

USPS said the busiest week for the Postal Service is two weeks before Christmas.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside

Latest News

Woodman’s Food Markets pledged an additional $1 million last week in support of Woodman’s...
Woodman’s pledges another $1 million to support Sports and Convention Center project
Eric Scott was last seen leaving a local hospital early Sunday morning.
MPD issues missing endangered person alert for missing man
Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randall concessions
Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randall concessions
Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randal concessions
Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randall concessions