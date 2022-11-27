UW volleyball finishes regular season on 18-match win streak

(NBC15)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, OH (WMTV) - No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball took down No. 8 Ohio State in four sets in the regular season finale on Saturday night in Columbus.

The Badgers have now won 18-straight matches and await their seeding for the first round of the NCAA Tournament which begins next week.

Sophomore outside hitter Sarah Franklin led the way with 12 kills, followed by Anna Smrek who had 11.

The Badgers serve presented problems for the Buckeyes. UW with six aces, two of which were back to back from MJ Hammill in the second set. UW out-blocked Ohio State 15-5 and handed the Buckeyes their fourth-straight loss to finish the regular season.

The Badgers will learn their seeding for the NCAA Tournament during tomorrow night’s selection show at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU. First and second round games will begin on December 1, with the national championship scheduled for December 17 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

