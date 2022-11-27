Watching our next system moving in on Tuesday

This one will be a game of temperatures and precip type
Our next weather-maker has the potential to get a bit messy.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
  • Light rain Sunday morning and afternoon
  • Sunshine returns on Monday
  • Next system: Tuesday-Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little bit of light rain this morning wasn’t enough to put a complete damper on our Sunday! Temperatures were still comfortable and skies cleared enough to see a bit of sunshine. Skies will continue to clear overnight, we’ll wake up to sunnier conditions to start the workweek on Monday. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive on Tuesday.

Low pressure looks to move just to our north on Tuesday, placing southern Wisconsin in the warm sector of the system. This means that temperatures should remain mild enough that we’ll see mainly rain on Tuesday. Cooler air will be moving in behind the system Tuesday night into Wednesday, but by then it looks like most of the precip will be over.

If we do manage to hang on to a little bit more moisture, we could see some wintry mixing or snow early Wednesday morning. However, the better chance for accumulating snow will be closer to Eau Claire and La Crosse.

The cool air behind that weather-maker will drop our high temperatures from the 50s on Tuesday, to the 20s and 30s for the latter half of the week. Winds will also be strong on the backside of the system, gusting towards 30 mph at times on Wednesday.

