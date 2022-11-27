Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell as head football coach

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football is ringing in a new era with the announcement of Luke Fickell as the next head football coach.

The hire came quickly, as sources started reporting Sunday morning that Fickell was in the running for the position.

The UW Board of Regents met Sunday afternoon before UW confirmed their decision to hire Fickell.

“I am incredibly excited to announce Luke Fickell as our new head football coach and to welcome his entire family to Madison,” McIntosh said. “Luke is one of the top football coaches in the country. He is a proven winner, recruiter and developer of players. Equally as important, he shares our values. Coach Fickell is focused on giving our student-athletes the best opportunities possible and is attuned to the changing landscape of college athletics.

Fickell was the head coach at the University of Cincinnati, where he led the team to the playoffs last season and had a 57-18 record in his six years there.

Fickell also has roots in the Big Ten, as he was the longtime assistant coach and coordinator at Ohio State and played there collegiately.

The hire replaces Paul Chryst, who was fired in the middle of this year’s football season. Jim Leonhard, former defensive coordinator, took over after Chryst was fired. Leonhard was also considered a candidate for the head-coaching position.

