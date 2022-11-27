Woodman’s pledges another $1 million to support Sports and Convention Center project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Woodman’s Food Markets pledged an additional $1 million last week in support of Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center.

In 2019, Woodman’s pledged $2 million to the project, which gave the company naming rights.

“Over the last few years, we have all experienced an inflationary environment like never before. We know that this has greatly impacted the cost to construct the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center. Knowing the importance and transformational nature of this project, we remain committed and are excited to announce that we will increase our contribution from $2M to $3M,” President of Woodman’s Food Markets, Inc. Clint Woodman said.

The Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center will be located in uptown Janesville, along the Milton Avenue corridor. The center will be a total of 130,000 square feet, acting as Northern Rock County’s most significant gathering space.

The center will include:

A 20,000 square-foot conference space with convertible hardcourt space for youth sports

A multi-purpose arena that will be ice for part of the year and convertible to dry space for basketball, volleyball, soccer or more conference space

A year-round ice arena to be used for hockey, figure skating and other on-ice sports and community activities

“FISCC is grateful for this additional pledge from Woodman’s Food Market,” Friends of the Indoor Sports and Convention Center member Larry Squire said. “Clint’s faith in this project recognizes the value that the WSCC brings to our community because of the project’s ability to create regional economic impact, create new jobs, and redevelop Milton Avenue.”

To learn more about the facility, visit janesvillefisc.com.

