Breezy and Mild Today

Rain Likely Tuesday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
  • Plenty of Sun Today
  • Increasing Clouds Tonight
  • Tuesday Afternoon and Evening Showers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure to the south will bring mostly sunny skies to the region for today. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive later in the day Tuesday.

Low pressure will move just to our north on Tuesday, placing southern Wisconsin in the warm sector of the system. This means that temperatures should remain mild enough that we’ll see mainly rain on Tuesday. The rain will be confined to the afternoon and evening hours. Cooler air will be moving in behind the system Tuesday night into Wednesday, but by then it looks like most of the precipitation will be done.

If we do manage to hang on to a little bit more moisture, we could see a few flakes of snow mixing in. However, the better chance for accumulating snow will be closer to Eau Claire and La Crosse.

The cool air behind that weather-maker will drop our high temperatures from the 50s on Tuesday, to the 20s and 30s for the latter half of the week. Winds will also be strong on the backside of the system, gusting towards 30 mph at times on Wednesday.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast
