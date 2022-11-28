By the numbers: UWPD wraps up another season at Camp Randall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the University of Wisconsin’s football season in the books, the university’s police department winds down its weeks of patrolling Camp Randall, making sure tens of thousands of fans are free to enjoy the game.

In its weekly numbers of ejections, citations, and arrests released, UWPD details one last spike in violations during the rivalry match up against Minnesota that saw the Golden Gophers retain Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The previous game, against Maryland, saw the fewest instances in each category. Scroll down to see the trendlines through the season.

UWPD reported the final game of the year saw 16 people arrested overall, nine of whom were students. Those totals match the number of citations issued by campus officers. Ejections more than tripled compared to the Maryland game, jumping to more than fifty. Of those ejected, a dozen of them were simply listed as disorderly patrons. In previous games, that figure never topped two.

The Minnesota game also saw the only citation and ejection of the season for “disposing of human waste.”

What they were cited for:

Probably not surprisingly, the lion’s share of citations issued at Badger games this year were alcohol related, particularly among those under 21 years old.

The numbers provided by UWPD show more than 86 percent of the citations issued during the season were for underage alcohol. Toss in the citations for stadium possession of alcohol and that figure shoots over 90 percent.

For the people who were simply thrown out of Camp Randall without being cited first, alcohol also was a dominant factor. Despite being separated between citations for intoxication and possession of alcohol, the latter was the top reason for an ejection without citation. The only week it did not lead was against Maryland, when six people were kicked out for smoking versus the five ousted for drinking.

