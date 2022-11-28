Consumers warned to be aware of fraud ahead of Giving Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Consumers who rushed to buy gifts this Black Friday and Cyber Monday are encouraged to help those in need safely this Giving Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) are offering consumers tips to ensure donations are given to charitable organizations, not scammers.

DFI Secretary-designee Cheryll Olson-Collins warned consumers not to feel pressured by urgent requests for donations.

“A reputable organization will appreciate your donation just as much if you take time to research the donation first before giving,” Olson-Collins said.

DATCP and DFI are encouraging prospective donors to keep the following tips in mind:

If an organization reaches out for a donation, ask for their name, address and phone number.

Don’t make payments over the phone, but instead hang up and research the organization.

Don’t click on links or attachments in emails, text messages or social media posts. Avoid sharing information with unknown senders.

Don’t make donations using cash, cryptocurrency, peer-to-peer payments or by wire to unknown people or organizations. These transactions can’t be reversed.

Don’t write a check or give cash to an individual solicitor. Always write out checks to the name of the organization or use a credit card.

Be aware of imposter websites and social media accounts. Misspelled names may signify scams.

Ask how your donation will be used and what percentage of your donation will be used for the organization’s charitable purpose as opposed to administrative, management or fundraising costs.

For more information and consumer protection resources or to file a complaint, visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection webpage. If you have questions or believe you are a victim of a scam, contact DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline by phone at (800) 422-7128 or email DATCPHotline@wi.gov.

