Help fight hunger this Giving Tuesday during Share Your Holidays

Thrivent is partnering with Second Harvest this year, and their employees wanted to get a taste of what the organization was all about.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Donate to SYH Giving Tuesday fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Giving Tuesday coming up this week, those who wish to donate to local charities can support those in our community who are food insecure by donating to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

This is the 27th year of the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign with Second Harvest.

For every $2 donated online through this fundraising page, or at any in-person events on Giving Tuesday, Thrivent will match $1, up to an additional $20,000, per Thrivent Member Network. Every $20 you give will help provide up to 75 meals.

Volunteers with Thrivent visited Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin on Monday ahead of the big day of giving.

Thrivent employees were able to get a taste of what the organization was all about by volunteering at its warehouse.

“There’s such a need in our communities and being able to be a part of it and actually sort cans, and see it is really a special experience, rather than sitting at your desk every day,” said Thrivent Engagement Specialist Sarah Tomczyk.

Giving Tuesday marks a national day of giving your time or money to charities across the country.

