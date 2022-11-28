Madison firefighters save pair who fell through the ice

Medic 10 assists the MFD Lake Rescue Team with deploying the RDC (Rapid Deployment Craft)
Medic 10 assists the MFD Lake Rescue Team with deploying the RDC (Rapid Deployment Craft)(Madison Fire Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters rescued two people over the weekend who fell through the ice at Cherokee Lake and could not get back to shore.

According to the Madison Fire Department, they were about 150 feet from dry land on Saturday afternoon when the ice gave way, leaving them stuck with freezing water coming up to their chests. MFD Lake Rescue Team responded to the lake shortly before 3 p.m. and sent out their Rapid Deployment Craft to retrieve them.

Once the two individuals were secured to the bright yellow raft, which looks like a very elongated, canoe-shaped life preserver that’s capable of transporting multiple people, the rescue team brought them back to shore. Both people were checked out by paramedics and did not need to go to the hospital.

Wide view of the Lake Rescue Team proceeding toward the patients
Wide view of the Lake Rescue Team proceeding toward the patients(Madison Fire Dept.)
Close-up view of two Lake Rescue Team members taking the RDC across the ice
Close-up view of two Lake Rescue Team members taking the RDC across the ice(Madison Fire Dept.)
Medic 10 assists the MFD Lake Rescue Team with deploying the RDC (Rapid Deployment Craft)
Medic 10 assists the MFD Lake Rescue Team with deploying the RDC (Rapid Deployment Craft)(Madison Fire Dept.)

The Madison Fire Dept. noted the incident offers an important reminder that while the thermometer has been falling, the lakes around here are not frozen enough yet for winter activities. Citing unseasonably warm weather (or at least above freezing temperatures), firefighters caution that it may be some time before people can go ice fishing or do anything else safely on the lakes.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for blaming crash on 16-year-old nephew
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says

Latest News

The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a variety of holiday gifts, decorations and...
Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!
Luke Fickell is introduced as the University of Wisconsin's new head football coach, on Nov....
WATCH LIVE: UW head coach Luke Fickell's first news conference
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles' Javon...
Aaron Rodgers injures ribs in Packers’ loss to Eagles
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: First Street
City of Madison Amtrak Station Location Alternatives