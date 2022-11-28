Madison firefighters save pair who fell through the ice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters rescued two people over the weekend who fell through the ice at Cherokee Lake and could not get back to shore.

According to the Madison Fire Department, they were about 150 feet from dry land on Saturday afternoon when the ice gave way, leaving them stuck with freezing water coming up to their chests. MFD Lake Rescue Team responded to the lake shortly before 3 p.m. and sent out their Rapid Deployment Craft to retrieve them.

Once the two individuals were secured to the bright yellow raft, which looks like a very elongated, canoe-shaped life preserver that’s capable of transporting multiple people, the rescue team brought them back to shore. Both people were checked out by paramedics and did not need to go to the hospital.

Wide view of the Lake Rescue Team proceeding toward the patients (Madison Fire Dept.)

Close-up view of two Lake Rescue Team members taking the RDC across the ice (Madison Fire Dept.)

Medic 10 assists the MFD Lake Rescue Team with deploying the RDC (Rapid Deployment Craft) (Madison Fire Dept.)

The Madison Fire Dept. noted the incident offers an important reminder that while the thermometer has been falling, the lakes around here are not frozen enough yet for winter activities. Citing unseasonably warm weather (or at least above freezing temperatures), firefighters caution that it may be some time before people can go ice fishing or do anything else safely on the lakes.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.