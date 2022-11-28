One arrested in overnight stabbing in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested after an overnight stabbing in downtown Madison sent the victim to the hospital, the police department reported.

The suspect was caught shortly after officers responded just before midnight on Sunday to the 100 block of W. Main Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Investigators determined the suspect and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.

The report noted multiple officers and sergeants as well as an investigator descended on the scene and police tracked down the 35-year-old man within five minutes of being called to the scene. Police have also recovered the knife used in the stabbing, MPD added.

The suspect was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Felon in Possession of a Concealed Knife, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The victim was seriously injured in the attack and taken to the hospital. The MPD report indicated he is expected to survive.

Investigators have collected evidence at the scene in addition to video footage. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the police department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

