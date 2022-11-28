Packers trail Eagles 27-20 at halftime

(WBAY)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers are trailing the Philadelphia Eagles 27-20 at halftime at Lincoln Financial Field.

The leaders of the NFC East got off to a hot start scoring on their opening drive with on Kenneth Gainwell four-yard touchdown. That was not the case for the Packers, who three plays into their first offensive drive turned the ball over when Aaron Rodgers pass was intercepted by Josiah Scott.

The Eagles would capitalize on the interception and score just three plays later to take a 13-0 lead in the first six minutes of the game.

Green Bay responded with an efficient four-play drive that ended with a 20-yard touchdown from running back AJ Dillon.

Packers kept the momentum rolling on the other side of the ball, holding the Eagles on 4th & 1 to get the ball back on Philadelphia’s 37. Five plays later Rodgers found Randall Cobb for an 11-yard touchdown to give Green Bay their first lead of the night, 14-13.

The heavyweight fight continued when the Eagles scored at the start of the second quarter to retake the lead 20-14.

After another Rodgers interception, Rudy Ford would force a fumble that was recovered by Quay Walker which would lead to another Packers touchdown. Rodgers would hit Aaron Jones for 23 yards and the Packers offense was executing at a high level, something fans haven’t seen in weeks. The extra point is no good, so the game would be tied up at 20.

With 13 seconds to go before the half, Jalen Hurts threw a 30-yard deep pass to Quez Watkins to give the Eagles a 27-20 lead headed into halftime.

