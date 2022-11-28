Rain chances return Tuesday

Mild temperatures overnight

Scattered showers late Tuesday

Big drop in temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As high pressure slides out, clouds will build into southern Wisconsin overnight. Cloudy skies will help keep temperatures very mild, with low temperatures in the mid-30s.

Skies will remain overcast through Tuesday, that won’t hurt our temperatures though. As a warm front swings through the state, we’ll see high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It won’t last long though as a cold front will follow close behind. As the cold front moves through during the afternoon, we’ll see some scattered, light rain showers. I don’t expect much in the way of accumulation, and thanks to the warm temps there will be no need to worry about icy roads.

Once the sunsets and the cold air begins to move in, a few snowflakes are possible late in the evening. The best chance for any snow is closer to the Mississippi River.

Cold air behind this system will drop high temperatures into the upper 20s on Wednesday, with Wednesday night lows in the teens. Thankfully, the blast of cold won’t last too long. We’ll see winds shifting back out of the south to end the work week, which will warm our temps back into the 30s and 40s.

