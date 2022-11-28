Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is here, and in New Glarus, they are already feeling merry and bright!

The New Glarus Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its second annual Christkindli, an outdoor Christmas market in downtown New Glarus.

The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a variety of holiday gifts, decorations and foods, all housed in wooden on-street chalets.

For families with children, Santa Claus and his reindeer will be at the market for photo opportunities. And for adults, New Glarus Brewing Company is boasting a one-weekend-only holiday stout — only available for onsite drinking at the Christkindli Market! The brew, called Wassail, has hints of chocolate, vanilla and spice, with a sweet finish.

Holiday market hours are Friday, December 2 from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission to the Market is free. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce website, or call 608-527-2095.

