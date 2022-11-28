Traveling Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition lands in Madison area

If you’ve ever dreamt of stepping into a painting, this exhibition may be as close as one can get.
Inside the gallery space at the traveling art exhibition Immersive Van Gogh.
Inside the gallery space at the traveling art exhibition Immersive Van Gogh.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -The wait is finally over for art enthusiasts as an immersive experience taking the art world by storm has put down roots in Madison.

Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh. Exhibit-goers will be immersed from head-to-toe in van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colors that have been digitally recreated in the form of large-scale projections.

Nick Harkin, Van Gogh Exhibition spokesperson, joins The Morning Show Monday to talk shop about Van Gogh, highlight what patrons may expect and touch on how growing up in Madison helped launch his career in the world of art.

“Immersive Van Gogh” opened Thanksgiving day at the Greenway Shopping Center in Middleton and runs until Jan. 15. The show runs about 35 minutes and is set to music.

To secure your Immersive Van Gogh experience ticket, purchase here!

More than twenty American cities are playing host to this traveling art exhibit in two years but Madison will be one of the last.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for blaming crash on 16-year-old nephew
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles' Josh...
Hurts, Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Rodgers hurt
The NFL is expanding a research partnership to eight universities across the country, with...
UW continues NFL partnership in expanding study on measuring head impacts with mouthguard sensors
Packers fall to Eagles 40-33
The 2022 Division 1 Volleyball Championship will be held in Omaha, Nebraska.
UW earns No. 1 seed, will face Quinnipiac in first round of NCAA Tournament