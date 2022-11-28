Traveling Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition lands in Madison area

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -The wait is finally over for art enthusiasts as an immersive experience taking the art world by storm has put down roots in Madison.

Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh. Exhibit-goers will be immersed from head-to-toe in van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colors that have been digitally recreated in the form of large-scale projections.

Nick Harkin, Van Gogh Exhibition spokesperson, joins The Morning Show Monday to talk shop about Van Gogh, highlight what patrons may expect and touch on how growing up in Madison helped launch his career in the world of art.

“Immersive Van Gogh” opened Thanksgiving day at the Greenway Shopping Center in Middleton and runs until Jan. 15. The show runs about 35 minutes and is set to music.

To secure your Immersive Van Gogh experience ticket, purchase here!

More than twenty American cities are playing host to this traveling art exhibit in two years but Madison will be one of the last.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.