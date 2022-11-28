UW continues NFL partnership in expanding study on measuring head impacts with mouthguard sensors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NFL is expanding a research partnership to eight universities across the country, with includes the University of Wisconsin, one of the schools to join the partnership last year, working to track head impacts through mouthguard sensors.

The sensor-laden mouthguards track the results of head impacts in practices and games for the wearer, compiling the data to find out what gear and drills work to help players and which put the player at a higher risk. The NFL partnered with the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health last year before expanding the research in an announcement made earlier in November.

One of the many people on the project, UW Health physical therapist and assistant professor at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health Daniel Cobian, says Wisconsin Badgers players are asked to participate. Last year, around 20 players opted to wear the mouthguards. This past season, Cobian says the number jumped to about 40.

“If they agree to participate, they have a customized mouthguard that is made for them, actually multiples that are made for them, and then they wear them during practice and games, and we record the data,” said Cobian. “The goal of the study is to quantify the impacts that are experienced on the field of play during practice and in games.”

Throughout the year, the data is gathered, and Cobian says at the conclusion of the year, the Universities pool the findings to get an even broader picture of what the mouthguards tell them about the head impacts on players. Cobian says the purpose is advancing player safer, whether in a game or getting ready for one.

“Finding that certain pieces of equipment are better at reducing head impacts or reducing the severity of head impacts; if we learn that certain practice drills are increasing the risk for impacts in a way that is undesirable, we can recommend that those are discontinued,” said Cobian.

According to the NFL’s website, the data collected from the universities will be used in collaboration with data collected from four NFL teams. The findings will continue to be analyzed by the NFL-NFLPA’s independent engineering experts at Biocore and the Center for Injury Research and Prevention at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Cobian adds the research partnership is planned to continue through the end of this season and next season.

