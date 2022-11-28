UW continues NFL partnership in expanding study on measuring head impacts with mouthguard sensors

The NFL is expanding a research partnership to eight universities across the country, with...
The NFL is expanding a research partnership to eight universities across the country, with includes the University of Wisconsin, one of the schools to join the partnership last year, working to track head impacts through mouthguard sensors.(WMTV)
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NFL is expanding a research partnership to eight universities across the country, with includes the University of Wisconsin, one of the schools to join the partnership last year, working to track head impacts through mouthguard sensors.

The sensor-laden mouthguards track the results of head impacts in practices and games for the wearer, compiling the data to find out what gear and drills work to help players and which put the player at a higher risk. The NFL partnered with the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health last year before expanding the research in an announcement made earlier in November.

One of the many people on the project, UW Health physical therapist and assistant professor at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health Daniel Cobian, says Wisconsin Badgers players are asked to participate. Last year, around 20 players opted to wear the mouthguards. This past season, Cobian says the number jumped to about 40.

“If they agree to participate, they have a customized mouthguard that is made for them, actually multiples that are made for them, and then they wear them during practice and games, and we record the data,” said Cobian. “The goal of the study is to quantify the impacts that are experienced on the field of play during practice and in games.”

Throughout the year, the data is gathered, and Cobian says at the conclusion of the year, the Universities pool the findings to get an even broader picture of what the mouthguards tell them about the head impacts on players. Cobian says the purpose is advancing player safer, whether in a game or getting ready for one.

“Finding that certain pieces of equipment are better at reducing head impacts or reducing the severity of head impacts; if we learn that certain practice drills are increasing the risk for impacts in a way that is undesirable, we can recommend that those are discontinued,” said Cobian.

According to the NFL’s website, the data collected from the universities will be used in collaboration with data collected from four NFL teams. The findings will continue to be analyzed by the NFL-NFLPA’s independent engineering experts at Biocore and the Center for Injury Research and Prevention at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Cobian adds the research partnership is planned to continue through the end of this season and next season.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles' Josh...
Hurts, Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Rodgers hurt
Packers fall to Eagles 40-33
The 2022 Division 1 Volleyball Championship will be held in Omaha, Nebraska.
UW earns No. 1 seed, will face Quinnipiac in first round of NCAA Tournament
Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market