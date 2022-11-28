UW earns No. 1 seed, will face Quinnipiac in first round of NCAA Tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The stage is set for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and the reigning champs will take on Quinnipiac in the first round.

Wisconsin volleyball earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, after finishing the regular season on a 18-match win streak, and 19-1 in Big Ten play.

The Badgers will take on Quinnipiac on Friday, December 2 at the UW Field House. The Badgers would then face the winner of No. 8 Washington and TCU on Saturday, December 3.

The Badgers concluded the regular season on the road on Saturday night, taking down No. 8 Ohio State in four sets.

“19-1 in this league is what this group just did,” Head Coach Kelly Sheffield said. " I just told them I was more proud of them for tonight’s win more so than last night’s win. To be able to win over a team that defends as well as Ohio State does is just incredible.”

Wisconsin is to 11-3 against top-25 teams this season, the most wins over ranked opponents by any team in the nation.

