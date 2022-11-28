UW introduces Luke Fickell as next head coach

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin introduced their 31st head football coach in program history, Luke Fickell.

Fickell and his family arrived in Madison on Sunday night and on Monday morning had their chance to visit Camp Randall and the football facilities. The incoming coach described spending four or five hours with his new players on Monday and said he feels good about their willingness to grow.

UW held a welcome party at the Champions Club at Camp Randall Stadium where Coach Fickell, Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh and UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin all spoke.

Following the welcome party, Coach Fickell and McIntosh addressed the media at Victory Hall.

Coach Fickell comes to Madison from Cincinnati where he was the head coach since 2016.

