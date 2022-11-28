Vape pens taken in overnight Madison robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Boxes of vape pens were taken during an overnight robbery at a convenience store on Madison’s north side, the city’s police department reported.

Investigators indicated video from the scene outside the Mobil Gas Station, in the 1300 block of N. Sherman Ave., showed four people “lurking outside the business” late Sunday night. One of them kicked open the glass door and two people went inside, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD officers responded to reports of the robbery shortly after 11:30 p.m. The police report only states that vape pens were taken. It did not list any other stolen items.

No suspects have been taken into custody. Madison police did not release a description of them nor images from the robbery. The robbery remains under investigation, it noted.

