2 Baraboo schools evacuated after bomb threat

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Baraboo schools were evacuated Tuesday morning after someone called in a bomb threat.

According to the Baraboo School District, students and staff at Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School were ordered to leave the building after the threat arrived.

On its Facebook page, the district described the situation as active, as of 9:50 a.m., and promised to share more information as it became available.

District officials are asking people to avoid the areas near the schools.

