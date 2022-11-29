937 UW-Madison students receive guaranteed financial help

UW-Madison's Bucky's Tuition Promise pays for four consecutive years of college for undergraduate students or two years for transfers.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of UW-Madison students will receive help paying for school through a guaranteed tuition program.

University of Wisconsin- Madison’s Bucky Tuition Promise pays for four consecutive years of college for undergraduate students or two years for transfers. The program was first announced in 2018 for Wisconsin resident students.

Director of Financial Aid at UW-Madison Helen Faith says this is chance for students and parents to worry about other financial needs.

“They don’t need to worry about burdening their parents,” Faith said. “Often times they won’t take out any student loans when they go to college. It may free them up to go to grad school more easily.”

Freshman recipient Anika Herheim says when looking for her perfect fit--she did have financial fears.

“That was kind of alarming not alarming but nerve racking knowing I might be paying my loans off until my children go to college,” Herheim said.

UW-Madison was not Herheim’s first choice, but she says this scholarship helped her stay close to her loved ones.

“I like being an hour and a half from home, I’ve gone home once a month and I see my parents every other weekend,” Herheim said.

The university says there is no catch to their commitment and it sets them apart from other universities.

“We decided to be very simple. We also designed the messaging to really simple. We did not want to get into the intricacies of financial language and be so confusing to families,” Faith said.

Nine-hundred and thirty-seven freshman and transfers received the promise for full tuition for all four years this year, the university announced earlier this month. Faith says the average amount for in-state students is $10,796.40 for one year for an in-state student.

Senior engineering student Isaac Wells-Cage says the scholarship helped alleviate finances but it has not stopped him from planning ahead.

“That doesn’t mean that I go absent with those other thoughts. I definitely think about money management on the daily. How will I afford my next month’s rent,” Wells-Cage said.

Wells-Cage says this promise sets minority and underprivileged students up for success.

“Historically we don’t have as much of finances in comparison to other people,” Wells-Cage said.

UW-Madison said the students receiving the funds represent 66 of the state’s 72 counties.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for blaming crash on 16-year-old nephew

Latest News

One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
MPD detectives continue to investigate south side homicide
The Green Cares Food Pantry in Monticello is working to battle food insecurity in not just the...
A Monticello food pantry details the impacts donations have on a county
A man suffered non-life threatening injuries over the weekend after being shot in Fitchburg,...
Man injured after Fitchburg shooting
The Green Cares Food Pantry in Monticello working to battle food insecurity in not just the...
Monticello food pantry details impacts of donations