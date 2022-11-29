Beaver Dam FD respond to fire above Thirsty Beaver

The Beaver Dam Fire Dept. responded to a fire in an apartment above the Thirsty Beaver pub, on Nov. 28, 2022.(Beaver Dam Fire Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire in an apartment above a Beaver Dam bar was likely accidental, the city’s fire department determined, adding that the people who live there have been allowed to go back into their home.

According to the Beaver Dam Fire Department, its firefighters responded shortly before 9 p.m. to the apartment above the Thirsty Beaver, in the 500 block of Madison Street.

When fire crews arrived, they found the blaze had spread to the outside of the home and quickly set about putting it out before going inside and taking care of the rest of the flames, BDFD stated.

Firefighters remained on scene for about an hour to ventilate the apartment and to ensure the fire did not rekindle. While the fire department believes the fire was accidental, it remains under investigation.

Fire Chief Michael Wesle added at the end of its statement a reminder to everyone of the importance of having working smoke detectors.

