Breezy and Mild Today with Showers Likely

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Skies will remain overcast through the day but temperatures will be mild. As a warm front swings through the state, we’ll see high temperatures reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. It won’t last long though; as a cold front will follow close behind. As the cold front moves through during the afternoon, we’ll see some scattered, light rain showers.

After sunset, the cold air begins to move in, a few snowflakes are possible late in the evening. The best chance for any snow is closer to the Mississippi River.

Cold air behind this system will drop high temperatures into the upper 20s on Wednesday, with Wednesday night lows in the teens. Thankfully, the blast of cold won’t last too long. We’ll see winds shifting back out of the south to end the work week, which will warm our temps back into the 30s and 40s.

