Breezy and Mild Today with Showers Likely

Much Colder Wednesday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Highs Near 50 Today
  • Increasing Wind
  • Rain Likely Later Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Skies will remain overcast through the day but temperatures will be mild. As a warm front swings through the state, we’ll see high temperatures reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. It won’t last long though; as a cold front will follow close behind. As the cold front moves through during the afternoon, we’ll see some scattered, light rain showers.

After sunset, the cold air begins to move in, a few snowflakes are possible late in the evening. The best chance for any snow is closer to the Mississippi River.

Cold air behind this system will drop high temperatures into the upper 20s on Wednesday, with Wednesday night lows in the teens. Thankfully, the blast of cold won’t last too long. We’ll see winds shifting back out of the south to end the work week, which will warm our temps back into the 30s and 40s.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(wmtv)
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash...
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

Latest News

Scattered showers mainly in the late afternoon and evening Tuesday.
Rain chances return Tuesday
Extended Forecast
Breezy and Mild Today
Rain Likely Tuesday
Breezy and Mild Today
Our next weather-maker has the potential to get a bit messy.
Watching our next system moving in on Tuesday