Get ready for a big temperature change

Scattered showers this evening

Temps dropping overnight

Wind chills in the teens Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some misty conditions today, light showers will continue to move into the region this evening. Mild temperatures through about 9 PM will keep most of our precip as rain, though our western counties where temperatures drop sooner could see some light snow. A couple of snowflakes are possible closer to Madison later this evening, but I don’t expect any snow accumulation in southern Wisconsin.

Colder air will rush in behind this weather-maker. We’ll wake up in Wednesday to temperatures in the lower 20s, but strong northwesterly winds will drop our wind chills into the teens and single digits. Winds will remain strong through the day, with gusts close to 40 mph at times. That will keep temperatures cool during the afternoon, with highs only in the upper 20s.

Thankfully the cold won’t last too long. We’ll be back in the 30s and 40s (maybe even upper 40s on Friday) through the latter half of the week. We’ll be watching our next potential system for Sunday into Monday.

