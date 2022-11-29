Green Alert issued for Madison man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Alert has been issued for a Madison man who was last seen late Monday night. The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice reports both law enforcement and his family are concerned about his welfare.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Michael Segich left his home last night and his mother was the last person to see him, at around 10 p.m.

Segich, 43, is described as a white man, standing 6′5″ tall and weighing around 276 lbs., with brown hair and greenish eyes. At the time he went missing, Segich was wearing a red polo shirt, black pants, and a black spring coat.

The DOJ noted Segich has family in Waupaca County.

He drives a silver 2009 Toyota Camry with a white, oval sticker on the left side of the rear bumper that reads ‘IRQ.’ Its license plates are 382 TJW.

Anyone with information about Segich’s whereabouts is asked to call Veterans Affairs Police at 608-280-7270.

