Green Alert issued for Madison man

Micheal Segich
Micheal Segich(Wisconsin Dept. of Justice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Alert has been issued for a Madison man who was last seen late Monday night. The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice reports both law enforcement and his family are concerned about his welfare.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Michael Segich left his home last night and his mother was the last person to see him, at around 10 p.m.

Segich, 43, is described as a white man, standing 6′5″ tall and weighing around 276 lbs., with brown hair and greenish eyes. At the time he went missing, Segich was wearing a red polo shirt, black pants, and a black spring coat.

The DOJ noted Segich has family in Waupaca County.

He drives a silver 2009 Toyota Camry with a white, oval sticker on the left side of the rear bumper that reads ‘IRQ.’ Its license plates are 382 TJW.

Anyone with information about Segich’s whereabouts is asked to call Veterans Affairs Police at 608-280-7270.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash...
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

Latest News

2 Baraboo schools evacuated after bomb threat
The Janesville Police Department arrested a naval recruiter who is accused of child sex crimes...
Naval recruiter in Janesville accused of child sexual assault
Giving Tuesday with Share Your Holidays
Giving Tuesday with Share Your Holidays
Thrivent employees volunteer at Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.
Help fight hunger this Giving Tuesday during Share Your Holidays